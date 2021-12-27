Urban health centre for women, children opens in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Doodh Dawakhana, an Urban Healthcare dispensary exclusively for the people of old Palamuru was inaugurated by Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud on Monday.

Constructed at a cost of Rs one crore, the new urban health centre will serve the healthcare needs of people including the regions of Patapalamuru, Veerannapeta, Bandla Geri, Brahman Wadi and other nearby areas in the district headquarters.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government is giving highest priority to the healthcare of the people and creating all necessary infrastructures to serve the needs of each and every region.

Adding further, the Minister said that he would see the newly-inaugurated dispensary will have a regular gynaecologists and a paediatrician along with the general physician. He suggested the people, particularly the women, old age and the children of the region to have healthcare checkups at the hospital at least once in a month and accordingly take free medications and treatment services at the urban health centre.

For conducting the regular diagnostic tests, the Minister also promised to appoint lab technicians, who would collect the blood and other samples from the patients at the urban health centres and provide free diagnostic services.

He also suggested the people in the old Palamuru that they can approach the urban centre for minor healthcare issues, while for other complex and severe diseases they can always avail the services of doctors at the district Government General Hospital which is equipped with all facilities and has expert doctors available for treatment.

As part of State government's plan to have a super speciality hospital at each and every district, the minister said that very soon the government is going to construct a 1000-bed super speciality hospital in the place of the old Collectorate building at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

The Minister also inaugurated a Women's Centre on the top of the urban health centre. The Women's Centre will provide training to the women folks for taking up self employment and become well off economically.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, District Medical Health Officer Dr Krishna, Municipal Chairman KC Narsimhulu, Vice Chairman Tati Ganesh, Deputy DMHO Dr Shashikant, local Councillor Veda Vrata, other councillors, public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.