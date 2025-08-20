Urea Shortage, Cotton Growers’ Problems Highlighted in Meeting with Minister Tummala

Gadwal: Allampur Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) Chairman Doddappa and Vice-Chairman Pachcharla Kumar called on State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at the Minister’s Quarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday. During the meeting, the AMC representatives submitted a memorandum highlighting the pressing problems faced by farmers in Allampur and Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The leaders expressed serious concern over the shortage of urea in the district during the ongoing agricultural season. They explained that the lack of sufficient supply has put heavy pressure on farmers, many of whom are unable to secure the required fertilizer for their crops. The delegation urged the Minister to ensure that adequate stocks of urea are supplied to the district on a priority basis, so that cultivation activities proceed smoothly and crop yields are not affected.

In particular, they emphasized the difficulties being faced by cotton growers in the region. With rising cultivation costs and increased dependency on chemical inputs, cotton farmers are facing severe financial stress. The AMC Chairman and Vice-Chairman appealed to the Minister to provide necessary support to cotton farmers through timely supply of inputs, subsidy measures, and market interventions that would safeguard their livelihoods.

Another major issue presented to the Minister was the demand for upgradation of the Ieeja (Aiza) Sub-Market Yard into a full-fledged Agricultural Market Yard. The leaders pointed out that the existing sub-yard lacks adequate infrastructure, forcing farmers from surrounding mandals to travel long distances to larger market yards. They stressed that elevating Ieeja into a full-scale market yard would not only reduce farmers’ hardships but also expand marketing opportunities, ensuring better prices for agricultural produce.

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao patiently heard the concerns and assured the delegation that the government is committed to resolving the problems of farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district. He stated that the issue of fertilizer supply would be immediately reviewed with the concerned officials and necessary steps taken to ensure timely and transparent distribution of urea to farmers. Regarding the upgradation of Ieeja Sub-Market Yard, the Minister said the proposal would be examined positively, keeping in view the farmers’ demand and the increasing volume of agricultural trade in the region.

The meeting reflected the growing demand from local farmer representatives for strengthening both input supply systems and market infrastructure, so that farmers of Allampur and surrounding areas are not left behind in the state’s agricultural development efforts.