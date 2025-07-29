Urea Shortage Sparks Panic Among Farmers in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar | July 29, 2025: A severe shortage of urea in Mahabubnagar district has triggered widespread panic among farmers, who are being forced to stand in long, serpentine queues under the scorching sun in the hope of securing a few bags of fertilizer. The crisis is particularly visible in villages like Kaverammapeta of Jadcherla mandal, where desperate farmers are lining up outside Grow More Centers from early morning.

Despite the peak cultivation season, most government-run and private fertilizer shops have displayed "No Stock" boards, further adding to the distress. Only a handful of centres have received limited supplies, and the local agriculture department has imposed strict rationing—only two bags of urea per farmer, verified through Aadhaar cards.

However, this restriction is drawing strong criticism from the farming community. "Two bags of urea may be enough for 1–2 acres, but what about those who are cultivating 5 acres or more? This policy is unrealistic and discriminatory," complained Ramesh, a farmer from Nagaram village.

The frustration is evident across the region. Farmers say they are forced to abandon their daily work to spend hours in queues, only to return home empty-handed or with insufficient fertilizer. "We are poor farmers. We can't afford to waste entire days like this. This kind of situation never happened before," lamented Srinu, a farmer from Bandamidipally village.

He further added, "The government must wake up and address this crisis. If timely urea isn't supplied, the standing crops will wither, and our entire season's effort will go to waste."

Local agriculture officials acknowledged the shortage and attributed it to delayed shipments and higher-than-expected demand due to increased cultivation this year. They assured that additional stocks are being requisitioned and will reach the district shortly.

But for thousands of anxious farmers across Mahabubnagar, every passing day without urea is a race against time as timely applying of urea only can assure good crops yield.

Farmers now demand immediate and sufficient supply of urea, removal of supply caps, and smooth distribution without bureaucratic hurdles.