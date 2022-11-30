Use manure to reap better yields: Niranjan Reddy

Nagarkurnool: While attending the Kisan Mela organised by RARS at Palem on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy reiterated that the farmers should increase their income sources by adopting use of organic fertilisers, in addition to setting up allied income sources like small dairy, poultry, goat farming besides agriculture. These segments increase the farmers' income and also provide the organic manure to the agriculture lands.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a stall of Coromandel International Limited at the Kisan Mela.

GV Subba Reddy, vice-president, Coromandel International Ltd, while speaking on the occasion also stressed that farmers should increase the use of organic fertilizers, bio-fertilisers, green manures along with the chemical fertilizers, as these will help improve agriculture yields.

"Organic fertilisers improve the soil health, enables higher quality produce, productivity and increase the yield and in turn improve the human health," the Minister said.

Similarly, the use of pesticides and water-soluble fertilizers with drone spraying as a part of the modern agricultural methods can increase the yield of the farmers and combats with the labor shortage and minimizes the labour costs, he added.

Earlier, eminent scientists, ADR, DR & DE of RARS, KVK, PJTSAU explained about the benefits of high-yielding varieties, farm mechanisation, micro irrigation etc, to the farmers who attended the Mela.