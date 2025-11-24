Use Police Services Without Fear: SP Dr. Patil Sangram Singh G

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District SP Dr. Patil Sangram Singh G conducted the weekly Prajavani grievance-redressal programme on Monday, where he received 14 petitions from citizens across the district.

During the interaction, the SP patiently heard each grievance and instructed the concerned officials to take prompt action as per law. Of the total petitions, 11 pertained to land disputes, two sought justice in personal issues, and one involved a marital dispute.

For immediate redressal, SP Patil Sangram Singh G personally contacted SIs, and CIs of the respective police stations over phone, reviewed the status of each case, and issued clear directions for swift and lawful action.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP reiterated that the district police department is committed to ensuring that the public can approach the police freely, without fear, without middlemen, and without any external influence. He emphasized that the police system is focused on staying closer to the people, maintaining law and order, and addressing citizens’ issues transparently.

Officials, staff members, and petitioners participated in the programme.