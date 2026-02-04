Utilise help desk at govt hospital: DMHO

Nagarkurnool: District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Ravikumar has urged pregnant women, lactating mothers, and ASHA workers across the district to make use of the Help Desk services set up by the Health Department at the Government General Hospital. On Tuesday, Dr Ravikumar conducted a surprise inspection of the Help Desk at the hospital. During the inspection, he instructed the Help Desk staff to extend full cooperation and guidance to pregnant women, lactating mothers, women patients and ASHA workers arriving from various parts of the district.

He reviewed the daily records being maintained at the Help Desk and emphasized the importance of identifying high-risk pregnant women and providing them with special care and attention.

Dr Ravikumar also directed that all pregnant women visiting the hospital should mandatorily undergo antenatal check-ups and delivery-related services under the supervision of qualified gynecologists.

The District Medical Officer further stated that pregnant women and lactating mothers should be encouraged to utilize free ambulance services through 102 and 108, and awareness should be created among beneficiaries regarding these facilities.