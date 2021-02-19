Uttam asks Congress cadre to focus on winning both MLC seats

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked the party cadre to focus on winning both the MLC seats of Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar Graduates constituencies.

He was addressing a review meeting with leaders of TPCC, DCC, Assembly, Town and Mandal office bearers of all frontals/Department/Cells through Zoom App on Friday. Congress candidates - former minister G. Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar) and ex-MLC Ramulu Naik (Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda) also participated in the review meeting.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said both Chinna Reddy and Ramulu Naik have a clean image, vast experience in politics and a great record of serving the people. He said both were true warriors of the Telangana movement. Therefore, he said they have a great potential of winning the MLC elections compared to their rivals of TRS and BJP. He said present MLCs, Palle Rajeshwar Rao of TRS and Ramchandar Rao of BJP did nothing for their Graduates' constituencies during the last six years. They miserably failed to represent their constituents, especially the employees, professionals and jobless youth. He said Rajeshwar Rao, who is re-contesting from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency, utilised his post to turn his educational institutions into a university.

The TPCC Chief directed the party leaders to convince the voters that only Congress candidates could represent their problems in an aggressive and fruitful manner. He said both TRS and BJP have commercialised the politics. The Modi Govt at the Centre and KCR Govt in Telangana have not fulfilled any of the promises they made with the people. The only way to punish the ruling parties for non-fulfillment of promises was ensuring the victory of Congress candidates on both the MLC seats. Therefore, he said a message should be conveyed to the employees that they would get appropriate fitment and decent hike in HRA only if they defeat TRS and BJP in MLC elections. Similarly, he said that the jobless youth must give TRS a big shock if they wish to get promised Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 3,016 per month, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP Govt has neglected Telangana ever since its formation in 2014. He said none of the promises made with Telangana under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were fulfilled by the Centre. He said a railway coach factory at Kazipet and a steel plant at Bayyaram could have generated hundreds of jobs. But the Modi Govt did not initiate those projects. Similarly, the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), which was sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA Government to generate nearly 50 lakh direct and in-direct jobs in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, was dropped by the BJP Govt. He alleged that the BJP was trying to incite communal feelings in the name of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But it was not showing any concern for Ram Mandir of Bhadrachalam whose properties worth thousands of crores were being handed over to Andhra.

The TPCC Chief said that the TRS Govt was not serious in filling up 1.91 lakh vacancies in different departments. He said that the TRS Govt has borrowed loans of over Rs. 3 lakh crore to fund various irrigation projects to get commissions and kick-backs. But it was avoiding expenditure on salaries and wages by filling up vacancies. He said that the Pay Revision Commission has pointed out that the State Government was functioning with 39% vacancies.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress candidates have been getting tremendous response from the employees, jobless youth and other students and they would register a comfortable victory over TRS and BJP candidates.

Speaking about the brutal murder of lawyer couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao did not even condemn the incident even after two days. By remaining silent on the issues, CM KCR was sending a wrong message to TRS men with criminal background that they were free to carry on their illegal activities and even murder those who oppose them. He said except for TRS leadership, the rest of the society has condemned those brutal murders. He reiterated the demand that CBI enquiry should be ordered into the murders.