Uttam claps back at Harish over claims on Sitarama project work

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Captain N Uttam Kumar Reddy refuted claims by former minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao that 90 per cent of the Sitarama Lift irrigation project work was complete. Calling the BRS leader’s comments "ludicrous", the Minister asserted that only 39 per cent of the work had been completed under the BRS government.

Uttam Reddy announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will switch on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project's pumps on August 15. He assured that the project would be fully operational by August 15, 2026.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, conducted a review meeting at Jal Soudha on Tuesday to discuss the inauguration arrangements and other aspects of the project.

The Minister criticised the BRS party, questioning how 90 per cent of the project could be completed after spending only Rs 7,230 crore out of the allocated Rs 18,231 crore. He accused the previous government of installing motors prematurely to earn higher commissions, even though a dry run was never conducted. He also dismissed claims that the necessary permissions from the Central Water Commission (CWC) had been obtained, stating that no such permissions had been granted.

The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, now fully approved by the Godavari River Management Board, will receive 67 TMC of water from the Godavari River which is an achievement of Congress government.

Uttam said that Sitarama Project was originally conceived as the Rajiv Sagar and Indira Sagar projects during the Congress government's tenure. He accused the BRS of renaming the project to Sitarama to claim credit and to conceal the fact that the original projects, estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore, could have been completed with an additional Rs 1,500 crore.

He alleged that the BRS government's negligence had led to a significant cost escalation to Rs 18,000 crore, without a corresponding increase in irrigated land.

Minister Srinivas Reddy further challenged Harish Rao to ask his ‘uncle’ (KCR) about the spirit of Khammam, where the BRS managed to win only one seat in the last three elections. He warned that the BRS would be completely wiped out in the future, attributing the solitary victory in the previous election to his own influence and the victory of his disciple. He cautioned Harish Rao against underestimating the people of

Khammam.