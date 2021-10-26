Uttam feels Congress will win Kodad in next polls

Kodad: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday fired salvos on Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav over his corruption charges and for allegedly threatening Congress cadre

On Monday, along with party senior leader Ramreddy Damoder Reddy and Kodad former MLA Padmavathi, he took part in a party workers meeting held in the name of Athmeya Sammelanam.

Addressing the gathering, he said that there was no development in Kodad for the past three years and described MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav as a man of corruption and commissions He questioned the MLA Bollam over collecting Rs 5 on every quarter bottle from wines syndicate, commission from realtors and over construction of a new house with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crores. He predicted that Bollam will lose next election by 50000 votes. He warned MLA Mallaiah of serious consequences if he troubles the Congress leaders and cadres by filing false cases by using official machinery. Senior Congress leader and former minister Ram Reddy Damoder Reddy praised Uttam couple over rendering valuable services to the people of Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies for the past 25 years.

Before starting the meeting, a huge rally was held from Rajiv Chowk to meeting venue Degababu function hall in the town.

District Congress party president Cheviti Venkanna, Para Sitaiah, Lakshminarayana Reddy, Vangaveeti Rama Rao, Dega Sridhar, Kondaiah, party local leaders and workers participated.