Uttam Kumar Reddy birthday: A Journey of IAF pilot to TPCC President

Uttam Kumar Reddy birthday: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy has turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday today. The IAF pilot turned politician has achieved garnered various posts as a politician in United Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states as well. Currently, he is a member of parliament from the Nalgonda segment and an incumbent TPCC president.

The five-time MLA is the most sought-after leader in Telangana for congress from the Telangana agitation days who had represented the delegation to Centre on the issue of separate Telangana. He served as the Minister of Housing, Weaker Selection Housing Programmes in the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the N Kiran Kumar Reddy.



Born on 20 June 1962 to Purushottam Reddy and Usha Devi Tatipamula in Suryapet district, he graduated with B.Sc. and served as a former fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force who flew the MiG 21 and MiG 23 in front line fighter squadrons. He also served as the Controller of Security, Protocol, Administration, Foreign trips of President at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.



Uttam was first time elected to Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly in 1999 from Kodad and retained this seat in 2004. However, after delimitation, he contested from Huzurnagar in 2009 and 2014 leaving Kodad to his wife.



It is a well-known fact that the Congress party has much internal democracy, unlike the regional parties where there could be dissent over a policy decision making from one or the other leader. But Mr Reddy is an undisputed and well-cultured leader who never entertains controversies. In his heydays, he has a very good association with former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.



Apart from political leader and air force job, he also has one more feather to his cap as an actor who appeared in a cameo in the film Terror.



The undisputed leader has resigned to his TPCC post taking responsibility for the Dubbaka by-Election defeat. However, the Congress high command continued him due to the reasons unknown. The Hans India wishes this great leader a very happy birthday.

