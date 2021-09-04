  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy inspects Miryalguda railway station

MP Uttam Kumar Reddy
x

MP Uttam Kumar Reddy along with local leaders examining the water-logged road beneath the Railway underpass at Thipparthi on Saturday

Highlights

Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday visited the railway station in the town and also the flooded railway underpass of Thipparthi.

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday visited the railway station in the town and also the flooded railway underpass of Thipparthi. During his interaction with railway officials, he pointed out the leaky roof of the station and non-functioning of bogie indicator lights.

The MP sought halting of Narayanadri and Vishaka and Intercity trains for a minute in Miryalaguda. He urged that all main trains to stop at platform number-1 as approaching the platform-2 was difficult for women, aged and disabled. He insisted that toilets and drinking water facilities be arranged for hamalis of FCI paddy loading. He also called for undertaking repairs to the damaged approach road to the railway station via Ravindranagar.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the senior officials of Railways to send proposals to Railway Board for new quarters in place of old dilapidated quarters in Miryalaguda. He also wanted facilities to the passengers upgraded at the railway station. Later, he examined the water-logged road beneath the railway underpass at Tipparthy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X