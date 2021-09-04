Uttam Kumar Reddy inspects Miryalguda railway station

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday visited the railway station in the town and also the flooded railway underpass of Thipparthi. During his interaction with railway officials, he pointed out the leaky roof of the station and non-functioning of bogie indicator lights.

The MP sought halting of Narayanadri and Vishaka and Intercity trains for a minute in Miryalaguda. He urged that all main trains to stop at platform number-1 as approaching the platform-2 was difficult for women, aged and disabled. He insisted that toilets and drinking water facilities be arranged for hamalis of FCI paddy loading. He also called for undertaking repairs to the damaged approach road to the railway station via Ravindranagar.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the senior officials of Railways to send proposals to Railway Board for new quarters in place of old dilapidated quarters in Miryalaguda. He also wanted facilities to the passengers upgraded at the railway station. Later, he examined the water-logged road beneath the railway underpass at Tipparthy.