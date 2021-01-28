Uttam Kumar Reddy lambasted for pointing finger at Telangana Government

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the TPCC president's comments of complaining to CBI, the TRS leaders on Wednesday said all the investigating agencies in Delhi know the corruption of the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference here along with Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman PallaRajeshwar Reddy, Minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for filing more than 350 cases against Kaleshwaram project. "The Congress leaders are afraid of development going on in Telangana, hence they were indulging in baseless allegations.

The government finished the 60-year-old problem of fluoride in Nalgonda. Zero fluoride cases in the district was testimony to the success of projects like Mission Bhagiratha.

Uttam should have some shame. He is unable to see the greatness of Kaleshwaram which is right under his eyes," he added. On the statement of TPCC chief that the Congress would lodge a complaint with CBI, Jagadish Reddy ridiculed that a person in whose car crores of rupees were found was talking about corruption. "Will the Congress leaders complain to CBI for development in Telangana, for giving pensions or for Kaleshwaram project," asked Jagadish Reddy.

PallaRajeshwar Reddy said that the government is taking loans as per the FRBM limits. "Even the sand was swallowed during the Congress regime. The Congress rule itself was corrupt. Not even a single project was completed during its tenure between 2004 to 2014. None of the investigating agencies have shown a finger towards the TRS government," he added.