Uttam Kumar Reddy launches MLC poll campaign in Kothagudem

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy launched Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC constituency election campaigning in Kothagudem on Thursday

Kothagudem: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy launched Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC constituency election campaigning in Kothagudem on Thursday. Addressing a meeting at Kothagudem club, he stated that TRS and BJP have no right to seek votes in this election.

The TRS government had failed in implementing its poll promises in the State and not a single post was filled during the last six years, he pointed out.

Alleging that TRS leaders and Ministers are mesmerising voters with their speeches, he challenged the TRS government to tell the truth to the jobless people as to how many posts it had filled in the last six years.

Uttam appealed to the graduate voters to cast their vote for Congress MLC candidate Ramulu Naik in this election and expressed confidence that their candidate will win with majority of votes.

