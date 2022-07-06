Uttam Kumar Reddy smells scam in Dalit Bandhu scheme

Kodad: Alleging a huge scam in the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded high-level probe into it.

Speaking to media persons in Kodad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme has turned into a money-minting machine for the TRS leaders who are collecting huge bribes and commissions from the beneficiaries.

He said many Dalit families were being forced to pay Rs 2 Lakh to even Rs 5 lakh for their selection as a beneficiary of the scheme. Uttam was touring Kodad as part of the Rachabanda/ Rythu Bharosa Yatra launched by the Congress party to publicise the Warangal Declaration on farmers by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6.

"More than poor Dalits, the scheme is proving to be an income spinner for TRS leaders," he alleged.

Families who join the TRS party would be selected as beneficiaries, he added.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the local TRS MLAs have been misusing the Dalit Bandhu scheme for personal gains by picking up only TRS leaders as beneficiaries.

The Congress leader demanded that the State government release a White Paper on the status of the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme while explaining the criteria adopted for the selection of beneficiaries.