Uttam Kumar Reddy wants government to upgrade hospital at Kodad

Suryapet: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy to enhance 30-bedded government hospital at Kodad to a 100-bedded hospital and modernise the hospital with latest equipment during his meet with the District collector at the former's chamber on Tuesday.



He also stressed on the need of establishing a dialysis centre in the hospital. The Nalgonda MP urged the collector to develop 100-bedded government hospital in Huzurnagar with mineral fund and stressed on upgrading it to area hospital in the interest of people of the constituency. Reddy inquired about the measures being taken in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus and also at quarantine centers. They discussed on the aid of migrated workers. He inquired about the distribution of 12 kgs rice and Rs 1500 cash to the white ration card holders.

Meanwhile, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy took part in Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations at Chimiryala of Kodad mandal and distributed essential commodities and vegetables to the poor people and workers.