Uttam plans to tap into Godavari waters for city’s needs

Hyderabad: State Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced plans to divert Godavari river waters to Singur, Manjeera, and Nizamsagar reservoirs. The initiative aims to address Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and bring additional land under irrigation.

Speaking at a review meeting on Wednesday, the Minister discussed ongoing irrigation projects and lift irrigation schemes in the erstwhile Medak district. He directed officials to finalise proposals for desilting the Singur reservoir to increase its water storage capacity.

The Minister instructed officials to begin the tendering process for canal lining under the Singur reservoir system and expedite pending works on the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes. He also reviewed the Peddareddypalli lift irrigation project, estimated at Rs 660 crore, and proposed that the foundation stone be laid by December.

Uttam further announced the resumption of Package 19A works, which had stalled midway, at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore. He directed officials to accelerate works under Packages 17, 18, and 19 to ensure timely completion.

Additionally, the Minister approved repairs for 38 minor irrigation tanks and the Nallavagu Medium Project canal in Narayankhed. He also gave the green signal for the Karamungi lift irrigation scheme in the same region.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving water resources and infrastructure, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the importance of these projects in meeting the long-term irrigation and drinking water needs of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.