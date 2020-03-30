Uttam praises City Minorities chief for helping people hit due to lockdown

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has appreciated the services being rendered by City Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah and other leaders in providing food, vegetable and other essential items among those affected due to Coronavirus lockdown.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, accompanied with TPCC Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail and other leaders, visited Tolichowki on Monday and checked various relief activities undertaken by Sameer Waliullah and TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin. He enquired about the food being prepared for distribution among poor in slum areas and also witnessed the packing of food and vegetables. He praised the activities and described them as highly exemplary for all. He said all Congress leaders must undertake similar activities in the areas.

Sameer informed the TPCC Chief that food was being distributed among poor people since March 22. He said that there were many slum areas in Tolichowki, Golconda, First Lancer and surrounding areas with majority of population comprising of daily wage earners. He said the condition of those people was extremely worse as they did not get any help from the government. He said nearly 3,000 people were being provided cooked food every day. In addition, he said vegetables and other items were also being supplied to the poor families in these areas.

The TPCC chief was highly impressed with the activities and urged Sameer and Nizamuddin to continue the same till the end of lockdown period. Further, he said that every possible help should be provided to the needy even after the lockdown is over as it might take a very long time for the economy to restore after closure of all commercial activities for such a long time.

Sameer also explained that a dedicated team has been engaged for procurement, cooking, packing and distribution of food. He said the food was being prepared and packed in hygienic manner. Further, he said all precautions were being taken to maintain social distancing at every stage. He said food packets were being delivered directly at door steps to ensure that people do not break the lockdown rules or assemble in large numbers violating the social distancing norms.

He announced that the distribution of food and other essential items, which he is doing from his personal purse, would continue till the end of lockdown period.