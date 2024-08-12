Uttam reviews progress of irrigation projects

Miryalaguda/Devarakonda: Minister for Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the primary goal of their government is to bring prosperity in the lives of farmers. On Sunday, he inspected the Dunnapothula Gandi Lift Irrigation Scheme site in Chityala village in Adividevulapally mandal in Miryalaguda constituency in the district. He also held a review meeting with officials.

Accompanied by District Collector C Narayana Reddy, local MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy, and other public representatives, the minister inspected the intake well of the Dunnapothula Gandi Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Halia stream, which feeds the intake well from the Krishna River.

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao gave a PowerPoint presentation on the occasion, explaining about the Dunnapothula Gandi Lift Irrigation Scheme and other lift irrigation projects planned in the Miryalaguda constituency. He mentioned that the Dunnapothula Gandi Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was taken up at a cost of Rs219.19 crore, aims to provide irrigation water to 12,239 acres. The work on pump houses and approach canal excavation is progressing, and this scheme will provide water to villages including Ulsayapalem, Molkacherla, Balnepally, Champla Tanda, Kotta Nandikonda, Adividevulapally, and Chityala, covering a total of 12,239 acres.

The Bottalapalem Lift Irrigation Scheme in Damaracherla mandal is intended to provide irrigation water to 8,610 acres at a cost of Rs259.25 crore. This scheme will supply water to villages like Bottalapalem, Rajagattu, Damaracherla, Narsapur, Talla Veerappa Gudem, Kottapally, and Vadapally, covering 8,610 acres.

Rao also explained that Rs32.22 crore has been sanctioned to irrigate 2,500 acres under the Veerlapalem-2 Lift Irrigation Scheme, which will provide water to Veerlapalem, Mudimanikyam, and Adividevulapally villages. The government has approved Rs9.30 crore for the Thopucharla Lift Irrigation Scheme, which will irrigate 316 acres in the villages of Thopucherla, Chinna Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Balpavanikunta, Puchchakayalagudem, Ganapathivaregudem, and Bommakal. Finally, he stated that the Keshavapuram Lift Irrigation Scheme will irrigate 5,875 acres at a cost of Rs75.93 crore, benefiting the villages of Keshavapuram, Kondrapolu, and Damaracherla.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Dindi Lift Irrigation Project, along with the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel works, undertaken in the Devarakonda constituency of Nalgonda district, will be completed at all costs.

During a one-day visit to Nalgonda district, the minister first reviewed the Dunnapothula Gandi Lift Irrigation Scheme at Chityala in Adavidevulapally Mandal on Sunday. Later, he arrived in Dindi by helicopter and conducted a review meeting at the Social Welfare Residential School. At a review meeting he held with Collector Narayana Reddy, MLA Balu Naik, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and irrigation engineering officials, they discussed the progress of projects in the Devarakonda constituency as well as in Munugode and other constituencies.

The minister emphasised that the SLBC tunnel works and the Dindi project would be completed under any circumstances. He acknowledged that there are different challenges from both sides of the SLBC tunnel construction, but assured that all issues would be resolved, and the construction would be completed. He mentioned that revised estimates amounting to Rs460 crore for the completion of the SLBC tunnel have been prepared and submitted to the Cabinet for approval. He also highlighted that the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme is progressing with the goal of providing irrigation water to 3.5 lakh acres. Additionally, he affirmed that the Ambabhavani and Kambalapally Lift Irrigation Schemes, which have been sanctioned in the Devarakonda constituency, would be completed in time.