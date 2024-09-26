Uttam visits Uddandapur Reservoir in Jadcherla

Mahabubnagar: During a visit to the combined Palamuru district on Wednesday, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy pledged to complete all pending irrigation projects by the end of this legislative term, which will enhance irrigation for approximately 12 lakh acres of agricultural land.

Accompanied by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and senior officials from the finance and irrigation departments, Reddy inspected the Uddandapur Reservoir in the Jadcherla constituency. The reservoir, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, has faced delays for over a year due to farmer protests regarding compensation payments.

Following the inspection, Reddy emphasized that expediting irrigation projects is a government priority. He announced that Rs. 45 crores have been allocated for Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) efforts related to the Uddandapur project. He expressed confidence that the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, along with other major initiatives such as Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Nettempadu, and Koilsagar, will be completed in full.

The Minister criticized the previous BRS government for spending Rs. 27,500 crores on the Palamuru-Rangareddy project without providing water to any land, highlighting the previous administration’s failure to secure adequate water resources for the region.

In his address, Reddy assured that the successful completion of these irrigation projects would significantly benefit the district, which has historically struggled with high migration rates and economic backwardness. He also instructed officials to establish rehabilitation centers and irrigation canals, and requested detailed reports on construction costs and water supply capacities for the ayakattu system. During the tour, the ministers laid the foundation stone for a new 4.2-kilometer road project at the Uddandapur R&R center, which is set to be built at a cost of Rs. 12.97 crores.

The event was attended by key officials, including Finance Department Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Irrigation Department Special Secretary Prashanth Jeevan Patil, as well as local leaders and community representatives, all united in the goal of revitalizing irrigation infrastructure in Palamur.