Uttarakhand Samaj Meets Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to Launch Temple Foundation Stone Event

Hyderabad: Members of the Uttarakhand Samaj called on the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan on Friday to formally launch the calendar and invitation for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new temple project. The Samaj has undertaken the noble initiative of constructing a replica of the revered Kedarnath Mandir in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the members presented the calendar and discussed the significance of replicating the Kedarnath Mandir, a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. The upcoming temple aims to serve as a beacon for spiritual seekers and a reminder of the rich traditions of Uttarakhand.

Governor Varma lauded the Samaj’s efforts and emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting India’s ancient heritage. He expressed his support for the project and appreciated the initiative to bring a piece of Kedarnath’s spiritual essence to the city of Hyderabad.

The proposed temple is expected to become a prominent center for cultural and religious activities, fostering a deeper connection between the people of Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Further details about the foundation stone-laying ceremony, including the date and venue, are anticipated to be announced soon. The initiative is seen as a significant step in strengthening cultural ties and promoting inter-state harmony.