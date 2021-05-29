Vaccination for TSRTC staff begins

Hyderabad: As part of administering vaccine to super-spreaders, the State government on Saturday started the vaccination drive for the 50,000 odd employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) at major bus stations.

Though the Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that they would be conducting the drive for three days starting from Sunday, the vaccination process, however, began on Saturday itself in the city. The Minister said that the special vaccination drive for drivers and the conductors would be taken up in the city and districts. He instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for the special vaccination drive for RTC crew to get vaccines in the city and in the districts too. The Minister thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving permission to conduct the special drive for RTC staff separately.

The TSRTC officials inaugurated the vaccination programme on the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) premises on the day. Executive Director PV Munishekar said that in the coming three days, the vaccine would be administered to over 50,000 employees of the corporation. The authorities have made arrangements for vaccination in districts and the process has begun at five depots falling under the MGBS. He urged every employee in the corporation to take the jab. As many as 237 employees took the first jab on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the trade unions welcomed the government's gesture. Telangana Mazdoor Union leader Thomas Reddy said that they had given a representation to the Chief Minister seeking vaccination drive for the employees separately. He thanked the CM for responding to their plea and added that the government had also assured them to provide the second dose of vaccination.