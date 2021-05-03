Vaccine only for registered persons above 45 years: Telangana health director

Vaccine is being administered in the state only for the people above 45-year-old people, said Telangana State Public Health director Dr G Srinivas Rao. However, the vaccine is being given only for the people registered in the COWIN app.

The vaccination drive is ongoing in all the government centres under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. "Around 200 people are being given vaccines everyday in each centre under GHMC and 100 each at centres in other regions," he added.

On the other hand, the vaccination process for people above 18 years has not yet begun in the state due to the shortage of vaccines.