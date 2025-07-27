Vaddiraju unveils Ambedkar statue in Singaram

Mahabubabad/Khammam: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Singaram village, Bayyaram Mandal of Mahabubabad district on Saturday. The event was marked with floral tributes, coconut offerings, and enthusiastic slogans from local residents and party supporters.

Ravichandra recalled the recent installation of Ambedkar’s bronze statue in his native village, Inugurthi, and called it a great privilege to now unveil another in Singaram. “It is a matter of pride that our leader KCR built the magnificent state secretariat and named it after Dr. Ambedkar. He even urged the central government to name the new Parliament building in Delhi after Ambedkar,” the MP stated, on the occasion.

Referring to a recent incident in Lingampet, Kamareddy district, where a Dalit BRS worker was allegedly beaten by police, Ravichandra said KTR personally visited his home and dined with the family, offering them strength and solidarity.

He predicted that BRS will return to power within three years and cautioned Congress leaders, officials, and police officers to act responsibly, as power is never permanent.