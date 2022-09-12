Vaktha grooms good speakers

Hyderabad: While emphasising what they have achieved after attending the two-day training on public speaking, the Vaktha participants felt like remaining indebted for life to HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills, as the training not only provided important tips but brought about a major change in the way they think about society.

The training programme was jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on September 10 and 11, inspiring the aspiring politicians, social workers and businessmen. A 106th batch of the training batch found the tips provided were significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience and speak with confidence. The tips were also given to remove their stage fear.

The Director, Kapil Group and the faculty of the programme D Bal Reddy said that public speaking is a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking.

He explained that as to how maintaining their posture while delivering a speech and communicating at a public place was part of oratory skills and how it influences the audience. Later, Reddy also presented certificates along with a book written by himself to all the participants. Adding, he said the book has all important content which can be useful for them.

While providing their feedback, V Srilatha Reddy from Yadhadri-Bhuvanagiri who was encouraged to attend through HMTV advertisement, felt that she shed all her inhibitions on stage. "By learning the skills in the training programme has removed a stage fear in me, thanks for holding such a training programme and changing my life," she added.

P Ganesh Reddy, a local Youth Congress leader who was highly inspired by the event asserted that he would not forget this experience and would remain indebted throughout his life. He learned tips and techniques related to public speaking, proper posture and body language on a stage.

Likewise, other participants who avoided speaking on stage and remained hesitant, found a lot of change, with increased confidence levels. They said they would be practicing the tips provided by the faculty.

The 107th batch of Vaktha will be held on October 8&9, second Saturday and Sunday. For information, interested persons may contact phone 77299-85177.