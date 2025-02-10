Vaktha prog worth attending for transformation, building confidence

Hyderabad: The participants in the 129 batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skill on Sunday expressed that two-day programme had helped them to overcome stage fear and build self-confidence to face the crowd.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, few participants pointed out the training experience was very informative and also motivating. During the training, they found a transformation in them from a commoner to an orator after attending a two-day training session and also thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy who helped them to overcome fear to face the crowd and boost their morale.

B Yella Reddy, a participant from Hyderabad said, “Before attending the two-day program, I was uncertain about how I would handle it. However, over these two days, I experienced a remarkable transformation. This training has not only helped me develop my personality but also inspired me to motivate others in my society in the future.”

Dr N Krishnama Chary from Medchal, remarked, “In just two days, I gained the confidence to face a larger crowd, and the experiences during this time were highly informative.”

Dr Vyuha Reddy another participant from Hyderabad, stated, “Orientation is important because, while we may know many things, we often lack the right direction to move forward.”

“This training program is ideal for everyone. Today, I can confidently speak a few words, all thanks to this training. These two days have helped me overcome my fear and boost my confidence,” shared M Mohan Rao from Vizag.

The 130 batch of Vaktha will be held in the second week of April. For information, interested persons may contact 9704830484.