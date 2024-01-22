‘Vaktha’ worth attending for building self-confidence

Hyderabad: The participants in the 121st batch of ‘Vaktha’, a public-speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill, on Sunday, said it not only taught them speaking skills. but also helped to build self-confidence.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of training, they said the experience was informative. They were ‘transformed from a commoner to an orator’ after attending the two-day session and thanked the faculty, D Bal Reddy, who help them overcome fear to face crowd and boost their morale.

While accentuating what they achieved after attending the training on public speaking, the participants felt the programme not only provided important tips on speaking, but brought about a major change in their personality and found a transformation in them.

C Narayana Reddy of Hyderabad recalled his school days how a teacher used to teach and guided him. While attending this course he felt the same. ‘The training not only helped us to develop personality. In future I will try to motivate others in my society.”

V Buchi Reddy from Hanamkonda said “ earlier whenever my name used to be called at any public place I used to hesitate to face people. ‘After attending the session, I can confidently face a large crowd; the experiences during the two days were very informative. I thank Bal Reddy Sir for the Vaktha programme.

K Mohan, another participant, said, “for many days I was trying to join the session but could do it now. Finally, I could be part of the programme. Today I am able to speak a few words all because of this training. These two days of training have helped me to overcome fear and build confidence.

The 122nd batch of Vaktha will be held on February 10 and 11. For information interested persons may contact 97048-30484.