Valacha seek probe into phone-tapping by prev govt

Karimnagar: By tapping his phone BRS leaders did not achieve anything and such despicable actions are not right in a democracy, Congress party parliamentary candidate Velichala Rajender Rao said here on Tuesday.

He said that he will file a writ petition in the High Court and meet the Chief Minister and the DGP regarding the matter of tapping his phone and demand for thorough investigation.

Speaking to the media, he said Manakondur MLA, Karimnagar District Congress Committee President Dr. Kavvampally Satyanarayana, a Dalit leader and an educated man, came from the pious profession of a doctor and entered politics to serve the people.

Satyanarayana contested as Manakondur MLA two or three times and lost in past and lost a lot financially. BRS planned to spoil such a person in the Assembly elections by tapping the phone. Such people should not be in politics, Rajender Rao said.

Dr. Satyanarayana said that it is a shame that the phones of opposition leaders are tapped and it is very sad that former IG Radhakishan Rao mentioned his name in his statement on Monday. He said he deeply saddened to learn that BRS government tapped his phone.

In some cases, he had to suspect his PA when other people got to know what I talked about with my friends and family members. Ex-Chief Minister KCR who was in power for 10 years and his family members along with opposition party leaders tapping the phones of own party leaders and family members is a nefarious act.

Apart from the phones of the politicians, the phones of the real estate traders and business persons were also tapped and blackmailed and earned thousands of crores of rupees. In the last election, people got angry at KCR family and taught a good lesson for phone tapping, he said.

Dr. Satyanarayana said as the president of the district Congress worked to strengthen the party in the district but never did any illegal business, land grabs or sand grabs.