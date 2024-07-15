Vana Mahotsav targets should be 100 percent completed...DC BM Santhosh

Gadwal: District Collector B. M Santhosh emphasized the importance of protecting the environment through extensive planting during the Vana Mahotsava program organized by the District Rural Development Department at the Collectorate office on Monday. Additional collectors and district officials planted saplings to inspire community participation.

The District Collector highlighted the need to plant trees for future generations and urged everyone to take part in the Vana Mahotsava program. The target for Jogulamba Gadwal district is 15 lakh saplings, with 2.8 lakh already distributed to villages. Large-scale planting has started with the help of MPDOs and women's groups across village mandal levels. So far, 35% of the target has been achieved.

The Collector stressed the need to protect the planted saplings during the rainy months of July and August to meet departmental targets. He called on all government departments to fulfill their assigned planting goals and encouraged everyone to plant saplings responsibly.

Additional Collectors Musini Venkateshwarlu, Narsinga Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, and district officers and staff from various departments participated in the program.

They want to protect the planted saplings in order to achieve the targets assigned to the various departments in these two months that there will be abundant rains. All the government departments should complete the targets assigned to them. Everyone should plant saplings responsibly across the district. The idea is good but if there is no implementation, the results will not be achieved.

Additional Collectors Musini Venkateshwarlu, Narsinga Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, district officers and staff of various departments participated in this program.