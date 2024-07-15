Live
- Centre mulling restriction of govt schemes to couples with over 2 kids: Rajasthan Minister
- Flood death toll climbs to eight in Philippines' Bangsamoro
- Union Agriculture Minister to release 40 new technologies at key ICAR event on July 16
- Kerala horror: Man rescued after getting trapped in hospital elevator for 36 hours
- Two dead, three missing after mudflows in Kyrgyzstan
- Those who commit betrayal, can’t be Hindus: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya in Mumbai
- Estonian president accepts Prime Minister's resignation
- Brunei holds grand parade to mark 78th royal birthday
- India’s G20 task force report aims to boost Digital Public Infrastructure worldwide
- Second giant panda cub born at Dutch Ouwehands Zoo
Vana Mahotsav targets should be 100 percent completed...DC BM Santhosh
Gadwal: District Collector B. M Santhosh emphasized the importance of protecting the environment through extensive planting during the Vana Mahotsava program organized by the District Rural Development Department at the Collectorate office on Monday. Additional collectors and district officials planted saplings to inspire community participation.
The District Collector highlighted the need to plant trees for future generations and urged everyone to take part in the Vana Mahotsava program. The target for Jogulamba Gadwal district is 15 lakh saplings, with 2.8 lakh already distributed to villages. Large-scale planting has started with the help of MPDOs and women's groups across village mandal levels. So far, 35% of the target has been achieved.
The Collector stressed the need to protect the planted saplings during the rainy months of July and August to meet departmental targets. He called on all government departments to fulfill their assigned planting goals and encouraged everyone to plant saplings responsibly.
The idea is good but if there is no implementation, the results will not be achieved.
Additional Collectors Musini Venkateshwarlu, Narsinga Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, district officers and staff of various departments participated in this program.