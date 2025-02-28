Vanaparthi Job Fair 2025: Mega Employment Drive Led by MP Mallu Ravi

Gadwal: In a significant initiative to boost employment opportunities, a Mega Job Fair is being organized in Vanaparthi under the leadership of Dr. Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from Nagar Kurnool, and coordinated by former MLC Kapilavai Dilip Kumar.

Event Details:

Date: March 1, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Venue: KDR Government Polytechnic College, Vanaparthi, Telangana

Eligibility: Open to candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th grade to postgraduate degrees

Registration Process:

Candidates interested in participating must register in advance through the official website www.jobmela.net or by scanning the provided QR code.

Steps to Register:

1. Visit the website and click on "Click Here to Register"

2. Enter your email ID and mobile number, then submit

3. Enter the 6-digit OTP received via email

4. Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, caste, education qualifications, and address

5. Submit the form and download the QR code page

6. Take a printout and bring it to the event for attendance verification

Contact for More Information:

Helpline Numbers: 9390000693 | 9908949658

This job fair presents an excellent opportunity for aspiring job seekers to kick-start or advance their careers. Under the guidance of Dr. Mallu Ravi, this initiative aims to connect talented individuals with potential employers, ensuring a brighter future for many. Don't miss this golden chance to shape your career!

