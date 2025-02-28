Live
- KSRTC received Governance Now 11th PSU National Award and PSU Leadership Award – 2025
- Two Cars and Travel Bus Collide on NH44, One Killed, Several Injured
- National Science Day Exhibition Showcases Innovation at NTR College
- Tearful farewell to Odia superstar Uttam Mohanty
- Sarithamma Participates in TPCC Executive Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Welcomes AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan
- Tragedy in Maldakal: Three Children Orphaned After Parents’ Untimely Deaths
- More than 300 fire engines left for various districts with the holy water of Triveni
- Strict Security Measures in Place for Smooth Conduct of Intermediate Exams from 5th March
- Bus Collides with Two Cars on Pebberu Highway – One Dead, Three Critical
- Strict Measures in Place for Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams: District Collector
Just In
Vanaparthi Job Fair 2025: Mega Employment Drive Led by MP Mallu Ravi
In a significant initiative to boost employment opportunities, a Mega Job Fair is being organized
Gadwal: In a significant initiative to boost employment opportunities, a Mega Job Fair is being organized in Vanaparthi under the leadership of Dr. Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from Nagar Kurnool, and coordinated by former MLC Kapilavai Dilip Kumar.
Event Details:
Date: March 1, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Venue: KDR Government Polytechnic College, Vanaparthi, Telangana
Eligibility: Open to candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th grade to postgraduate degrees
Registration Process:
Candidates interested in participating must register in advance through the official website www.jobmela.net or by scanning the provided QR code.
Steps to Register:
1. Visit the website and click on "Click Here to Register"
2. Enter your email ID and mobile number, then submit
3. Enter the 6-digit OTP received via email
4. Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, caste, education qualifications, and address
5. Submit the form and download the QR code page
6. Take a printout and bring it to the event for attendance verification
Contact for More Information:
Helpline Numbers: 9390000693 | 9908949658
This job fair presents an excellent opportunity for aspiring job seekers to kick-start or advance their careers. Under the guidance of Dr. Mallu Ravi, this initiative aims to connect talented individuals with potential employers, ensuring a brighter future for many. Don't miss this golden chance to shape your career!
write a report and send
On Fri, 28 Feb 2025 at 16:33, veeresh Morugu
Hans News Service Gawal.
In a significant initiative to boost employment opportunities, a Mega Job Fair is being organized in Vanaparthi under the leadership of Dr. Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from Nagar Kurnool, and coordinated by former MLC Kapilavai Dilip Kumar.
Event Details:
Date: March 1, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Venue: KDR Government Polytechnic College, Vanaparthi, Telangana
Eligibility: Open to candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th grade to postgraduate degrees
Registration Process:
Candidates interested in participating must register in advance through the official website www.jobmela.net or by scanning the provided QR code.
Steps to Register:
1. Visit the website and click on "Click Here to Register"
2. Enter your email ID and mobile number, then submit
3. Enter the 6-digit OTP received via email
4. Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, caste, education qualifications, and address
5. Submit the form and download the QR code page
6. Take a printout and bring it to the event for attendance verification
Contact for More Information:
Helpline Numbers: 9390000693 | 9908949658
This job fair presents an excellent opportunity for aspiring job seekers to kick-start or advance their careers. Under the guidance of Dr. Mallu Ravi, this initiative aims to connect talented individuals with potential employers, ensuring a brighter future for many. Don't miss this golden chance to shape your career!