Vande Bharat Express: Connecting shared culture of Telangana & Andhra 

Hyderabad (On Board Vande Bharat): Eight years ago, Indian Railways was a sorry picture of disappointment. Whenever there was any proposal for new infrastructure, there were excuses of budget constraints. But now things have changed. Heritage trains, vista dome and now Vande Bharat trains have emerged as a symbol of new India.

People want best of everything at affordable prices. The Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, which was virtually inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connects the shared culture and heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

One gets best of facilities at affordable price. It is certainly a boon for the middle class and the business sections as it covers about 700 kms in about eight hours.

High speed travel at 129 kms an hour, spacious seats which can rotate at 180 degrees, wide windows, passenger addressing system, TV screen which indicates the speed of train, time of arrival at next station, end to end gangway, train hostess serving snacks and vacuum toilets like those seen in planes have left the passengers stunned.

It has automatic sliding doors, LED lighting for a calm ambiance. Air-conditioners with automatic temperature adjustments, special seating for persons with disabilities, coaches with emergency talk-back units, through which passengers can connect with the crew during emergencies. CCTV cameras both inside and outside the train is 'never before a kind' of experience.

During the inaugural run, a few of the first passengers were students and YouTubers. Unable to hide their excitement, Sunil Reddy, Class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said, "I am thankful to Indian Railways to select my painting and giving an opportunity to be part of the inaugural journey."

Vihaan Samat, a travel blogger said, "Service on this train is very different as compared to normal trains. Everything was mind-blowing," he said.

"I have never thought that our train journey can be so comfortable, affordable, less time-consuming. To travel in the new Vande Bharat Express I took leave from my office. The revolving chairs are fantastic, Sai Teja, IT employee, told The Hans India. he was traveling from Secunderabad to Warangal.

Another passenger Raju Rao, who arrived at Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam on Monday said, "This train is awesome compared to other superfast trains. It gives us the same experiences of travel by flight." Somi Reddy who was traveling from Secunderabad to Vijayawada said South Central Railway should have such trains on other routes in Telangana as well.

According to the IRCTC, tickets for the rest of the week are fully booked and there is a waiting list for the week.