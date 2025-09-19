Vande Bharat Express gets additional halt at Sirpur Kaghaznagar

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad–Nagpur Vande Bharat Express, one of the most prestigious trains of Indian Railways, will now halt at Sirpur Kaghaznagar Railway Station. The new stoppage was formally flagged off today by Godam Nagesh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Adilabad, at a function held at the station.

The event was attended by C. Anji Reddy, Member of Legislative Council; Dr. Palvai Harish Babu, Member of Legislative Assembly; and senior railway officials including M. Gopal, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division, and A. Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, SCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Godam Nagesh recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Secunderabad–Nagpur Vande Bharat Express last year. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for approving a halt at Sirpur Kaghaznagar, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local people. He noted that the Vande Bharat will provide the fastest travel option between Nagpur and Secunderabad, benefitting the entire region.

The Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20101/20102) connects Telangana and Maharashtra, covering stations such as Kazipet, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Balharshah, Sevagram, and Chandrapur. The additional stoppage marks the first Vande Bharat facility for Sirpur Kaghaznagar, offering passengers a premium and convenient travel experience.