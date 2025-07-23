Live
Vanmahotsav fete held at St George School
Karimnagar: Vanmahotsav celebrations were held at St George International School (CBSE) in the city on Tuesday.
The event was inaugurated by Karimnagar Police Commissioner Goush Alam, who planted a sapling to mark the occasion.
Addressing the students, he emphasised the importance of trees for human survival and urged everyone to plant and nurture them. He also stressed the need to protect the environment and preserve natural resources.
Later, police personnel spoke to the students about cybercrime and safety tips for girls. The programme aimed to create awareness about environmental conservation and promote tree plantation.
School Chairman Dr P Fatima Reddy emphasised the importance of tree plantation in maintaining ecological balance. He encouraged everyone to plant saplings and nurture them.
The event was attended by Karimnagar Rural CI A.Niranjan Reddy, Prohibition and Excise CI Pullaiah, Women Police Station CI Srilatha, Cybercrime CI G. Srinivas, SI Kothapalli Sanjeev garu, Principals Bhargav and Priyadarshini, teachers, and students.