Veera naari Chakali Ailamma Remembered on her Death Anniversary

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana on Wednesday described Veeranari Chakali Ailamma as a symbol of courage and inspiration for generations, recalling her role in the Telangana armed peasant struggle.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Ailamma’s portrait at the Collectorate on her death anniversary, the official said Ailamma fought for land, livelihood, and liberation from bonded labor, resisting the atrocities of landlords and Razakars. “Her sacrifice and valor continue to inspire people, and the state government commemorates such great personalities through official observances,” he noted.

He lauded Ailamma as a torchbearer of the Telangana Armed Struggle who not only showcased the spirit of Telangana’s people but also projected the power of women to the world.

AO Bhupal Reddy, BC Welfare Officer Akbar Pasha, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, and several district officials and staff participated in the event.