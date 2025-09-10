Live
- Lisa Cook to remain on Fed board as Trump pushes for rate cuts
- Veera naari Chakali Ailamma Remembered on her Death Anniversary
- 12 kg heroin seized in Punjab, four arrested
- Payouts from Facebook’s privacy settlement are rolling out: How much money is being sent?
- Apple confirms iOS 26 release date — here’s when you can download it
- Chakali Ailamma’s Legacy Highlighted on 40th Death Anniversary
- Jim Sarbh opens up about his desire to take on rustic, desi characters
- Gadwal District Judge Urges Public to Utilize National Lok Adalat on September 13
- From a single lamp lit in 1996, we touch 9.6 million lives annually: Gautam Adani
- Alampur MLA Unveils Sharannavaratri Brochures, Pays Tribute to Chakali Ailamma
Veera naari Chakali Ailamma Remembered on her Death Anniversary
Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana on Wednesday described Veeranari Chakali Ailamma as a symbol of courage and inspiration for...
Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana on Wednesday described Veeranari Chakali Ailamma as a symbol of courage and inspiration for generations, recalling her role in the Telangana armed peasant struggle.
Speaking after paying floral tributes to Ailamma’s portrait at the Collectorate on her death anniversary, the official said Ailamma fought for land, livelihood, and liberation from bonded labor, resisting the atrocities of landlords and Razakars. “Her sacrifice and valor continue to inspire people, and the state government commemorates such great personalities through official observances,” he noted.
He lauded Ailamma as a torchbearer of the Telangana Armed Struggle who not only showcased the spirit of Telangana’s people but also projected the power of women to the world.
AO Bhupal Reddy, BC Welfare Officer Akbar Pasha, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, and several district officials and staff participated in the event.