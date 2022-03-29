Vemulawada: Facelift to Rajarajeswara Swamy temple on the cards

Hyderabad: Having inaugurated the renovated Yadadri temple, the State government now proposes to give a major facelift to Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple at Vemulawada in Rajanna Siricilla district.



The government has earmarked Rs 100 crore to improve the infrastructure on the temple premises and civic facilities in the temple town. Officials said the government would promote this temple as the second largest pilgrimage centre after Yadadri.

A group of Endowment officials were already on the job to prepare a master plan to develop the temple which attracts a large number of devotees. The annual hundi collection of the temple is about Rs 70 crore.The authorities said that the study is under progress to replicate the arrangements made at the renovated Yadadri temple around this temple as well.

The government would soon come up with a detailed project report after consulting experts.