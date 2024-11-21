Vemulawada temple town to get facelift with devpt works worth Rs. 7K cr

Vemulawada: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada is set to get a major facelift as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for several works and also for various development works in the temple town worth about Rs 7,000 crore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reached Vemulawada in the morning and offered special puja and also Abhishekam at Lord Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple. Priests welcomed the CM with ‘Poorna Kumbha’. After that, he laid the foundation stone for the development of temple with Rs 76 crore near Dharmagundam, and ‘Annadana Satram’ with Rs 35.25 crore.

The CM also performed Bhoomi Pooja for the construction of houses for the 4,696 oustees of Mid Manair project with a cost of Rs 235 crore. He also laid foundation for the Yarn Depot with Rs 50 crore, road from Moolavagu to Temple with Rs 45 crore, construction of hostel block for Medical College with Rs 166 crore, Annadana Satram with Rs 52 crore, advanced technology center in Rudrangi Mandal and Junior college in Medipally mandal.

The CM inaugurated SP office constructed in Sircilla with Rs 26 crore, District Library Building constructed with a cost of Rs 45 lakh, working womens hostel building constructed with a cost of Rs 4.80 crore. He handed over cheques of Rs 85 lakh to the families of 17 persons who lost their lives in Gulf countries.