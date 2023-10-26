Venkat Reddy claims ignorance of his brother joining Congress

Hyderabad: Responding to his brother’s announcement of returning to Congress party fold, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed ignorance of the development. He maintained that he was not aware of Rajgopal Reddy joining the party and he failed to discuss the matter with him.

Stressing that the final decision rests with the party central leadership, he emphasised that the CEC (Central Election Committee) of the party will have a final say on this. While trying to downplay the political development, the leader described this as a welcome step by brother and felt that the Congress party was open, and anybody can join it. Over the new leaders joining from other parties, the Bhongir MP expressed confidence that the party will get over 100 seats and hit a century this time, as there was Congress party’s wave.

According to Venkat Reddy, the Congress which has announced 6-guarantees in Telangana will drive it towards victory.

The people will be accepting this promised scheme with open arms and unlike other parties there was no need for distribution of money. He affirmed that the 6-guarantees including Mahalakshmi, RythuBharosa, Gruha Jyothi, IndirammaIndlu, YuvaVikasam and Cheyutha will be implemented by the Congress within 100-days of coming to power.