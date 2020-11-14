Venkatrami Reddy reappointed as Siddipet collector

IAS officer Venkatrami Reddy who has been shifted as Sangareddy district collector in the view of Dubbak bypoll has been reappointed as the collector of Siddipet district. However, after the elections, Reddy has been again shifted to Siddipet and has also been given additional charges as Medak district.

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued the fresh orders reshuffling the district collectors. Accordingly, M Hanumantha Rao who has been appointed as Medak collector has been shifted to Sangareddy and Bharati Hollikeri who has been transferred as Siddipet collector has been transferred to Mancherial and given additional charges to Peddapalli. Shashanka who has been given additional charges to Peddapalli has been relieved.

Siktha Patnaik who has been given additional charges to Mancherial has been relieved. Medchal Malkajgiri district collector V Venkateshwarlu has been transferred and the additional charges has been given to Hyderabad district collector Swetha Mahanti.