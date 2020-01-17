VHP demands CBI probe into Bhainsa violence

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have demanded CBI inquiry on the attacks on Hindus in Bhainsa town in Adilabad.

The VHP State Secretary Bandari Ramesh and Bajrang Dal convener Subhash Chander said that a mob of 500 Muslims attacked the houses of Hindus in a planned manner at 10 pm on January 10.

The mob torched more than 100 bikes and also hurled petrol bombs on more than 50 houses. The VHP leader alleged that apart from the locals, the people who came for Ijtema were also involved in attacks.

The police personnel were also injured in the attack by the mob, the VHP leader said. The VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that the police have arrested Hindu youths even after the Hindu families were targeted.

The leaders said that since they had no hopes that the inquiry would be transparent, they wanted CBI inquiry in the incident. The VHP has called for State-wide protest against the incident on January 18.