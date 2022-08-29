VHP demands suspension of IT Minister KTR from cabinet

Hyderabad: Viswa Hindu Parishad, Telangana State Prachar Pramukh Pagudakula Balaswamy demanded the State government to take immediate action against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi, suspension of State IT Minister KT Rama Rao from the Cabinet, and South Zone's Deputy Commissioner of Police and Additional Deputy Commissioner.

On Sunday, the VHP leader charged the State government has failed to prevent the anti-Hindu forces' highhandedness and the police remain mute spectators. Besides, he alleged that police themselves trying to instigate one community against another, and "We condemn as there is a conspiracy being hatched to disturb peace in Bhagyanagar," he added. Against this backdrop, the Bhajaranga Dal is calling to organise statewide protests on Monday, he said.

The VHP leader alleged that the AIMIM chief had secured the release of 100 accused who were arrested during the disturbances that took place in the Old City from police stations. Also, initiate legal action against those who resorted to creating trouble. That apart, he alleged that the South Zone's DCP and Adl. DCP has stated, "Muslims were innocent and it was Hindus who are disturbing the peace," and instigate one community against another.

He demanded the suspension of both officials. That apart, he demanded the arrest of Rashid Khan and Congress leader Firoz Khan for their alleged statements of burning the Goshamahal area. He also demanded suspension of State Information and Technology Minister K T Rama Rao from the cabinet, alleging that he secured permission for Munawar Faruqui comedy show in the city, resulting in the disturbances taking place in the Bhagyangar ahead of Vinajayaka Navaratri festive occasion.

He said that the VHP had lodged a complaint with the State DGP on all these issues. But, no action coming forth, making the VHP consider that these developments are taking place as part of an anti-Hindu conspiracy. It was against this backdrop that it was decided to call on the Hindus to unite and organise protests against the anti-Hindu government in the state, said Bhajaranga Dal state convenor Sivaramulu.