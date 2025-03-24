Live
VHP-Dharma Prasara Samiti Holds Village Committee Meeting at Aija Veerabrahmendra Swamy Temple
Gawal: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) - Dharma Prasara Samiti organized a village committee meeting at the Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Temple in Aija. The meeting saw the participation of 22 workers from 11 villages, coming together to discuss religious and organizational activities.
Key Discussions and Guidance from Leaders
During the session, VHP district coordinator Repalle Jagadishwar Reddy guided the attendees on various topics, including:
Ramotsavam celebrations
The importance of satsang (spiritual gatherings)
Future activities and responsibilities of the Dharma Prasara Samiti
The event was also attended by Aija Mandal Dharma Rakshak Sudhakar and District Dharmaacharya Sampark Pramukh Morugu Veeresh, who provided insights and shared their perspectives on strengthening Hindu religious activities at the grassroots level.
Focus on Strengthening Hindu Dharma Activities
The meeting emphasized the need for community involvement in religious programs, ensuring that Hindu traditions and values are preserved and propagated. Discussions also revolved around organizing spiritual and cultural events in villages, strengthening the Dharma Prasara Samiti’s reach, and promoting awareness about Hindu traditions among the younger generation.
The session concluded with a collective resolve to actively participate in upcoming religious programs and work towards strengthening Hindu cultural and spiritual traditions in the region.