VHP raises a stink over police denial of nod for procession to Yadadri

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar expressed shock over the Rachakonda police denying permission for taking out a religious procession. In a statement released on Tuesday, he asked the Rachakonda police whether denying permissions and trampling upon the fundamental rights of Hindus and their programmes was secularism? The VHM leader took strong exception to the police citing existing of a mosque on the proposed route of the procession for denying the permission.

He said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams member and Yuga Tulasi Foundation chairman K Shiva Kumar has sought permission to take out a procession to Yadadri temple to highlight a demand to declare cow as the national animal. However, the reasons cited by the police were laughable as the police claim that the procession of Gaubhakts would lead to law and order problem.

He demanded the Rachakonda Police Commissioner to take back the memo immediately and urged the State DGP M Mahender Reddy to intervene to protect the fundamental rights of Hindus. Earlier, as Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said the proposed yatra was to be taken out from Shree Trishakthi Hanuman Devasthanam, Mint Compound, Hyderabad to Shree Lakshminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta from November 5 to 7.

The memo said that the procession route would pass through Uppal Bada Masjid which was a sensitive place for recent developments. Moreover, the police said that construction of flyover works were going on from Nalla Cheruvu to Medipally CPRI gate for which roads were damaged heavily due to pillar works and also due to recent heavy rains. That apart, the route proposed was the busiest national highway and was very dangerous to move on the national highways on foot during night, for it might lead to road accidents and loss of lives. Further, if permitted there was a scope of law and order problems. Hence, the permission sought has been rejected, police said.