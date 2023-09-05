Victory of BRS a foregone conclusion: Harish Rao

Palakurthi (Jangaon): It’s a foregone conclusion that the people in Telangana have already resolved to reelect BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time, Health Minister T Harish Rao said. Speaking to media persons at Palakurthi on Monday, he said that people have already made up their mind to give their mandate to the BRS in the next elections.

The BJP and the Congress are daydreaming to clinch power in Telangana, he added. The BRS has proved its mettle in its decade-long regime. On the other hand, the Congress and the BJP are trying to hoodwink the people by making false promises, Harish Rao said.

He said that the BJP is playing games in the name of ‘One nation – One election’. Jamili (combined elections for Lok Sabha and all Assemblies) or separate elections, the BRS will win hands down, he said. The people will teach a fitting lesson to the BJP, which ignores the interests of southern India, Harish Rao said. Telangana is far superior than the States ruled by the BJP and the Congress, Harish Rao said, comparing the welfare and development programmes.

Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour free power supply to agriculture etc are unique programmes being implemented by the Telangana Government, Harish Rao said.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and A Indrakaran Reddy, MP P Dayakar, MLAs Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Aroori Ramesh were among others present.