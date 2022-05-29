Vijayashanti meets Sasikala, discusses future course of action

Hyderabad: Actress-turned politician and BJP leader Vijayashanti's secret meeting with expelled AIADMK general secretary Sasikala triggered discussions among political circles. According to sources, Sasikala discussed about her future course of action with Vijayashanti.

Of late, Sasikala has been taking part in the programmes of her followers and meeting the press also. A few months ago, she visited various temples across the State.



At a recent press meet, Sasikala announced of restarting political journey and party activists asked her to lead AIADMK.

There were rumours that BJP is controlling AIADMK after former CM Jayalalitha death. Efforts were made to bring back the leaders, who left the party, during last Assembly elections. But their efforts went in vain as Edappadi Palaniswamy and other senior leaders strictly opposed the idea.

Keeping in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in view, BJP is reportedly busy in bringing back all the leaders that left AIADMK.

In this context, Vijayashanti and Sasikala meeting assumed prominence. The information of this secret meeting came to light through Sasikala followers. Earlier also, Vijayashanti met Sasikala in Chennai, but it was an open meeting.