Vijetha supermarket in Hyderabad seized for failure in enforcing social distance

The Vigilance Enforcement Wing of GHMC on Saturday seized Vijetha supermarket store here at Chandanagar for not maintaining social distancing.

The officials said that the stores failed to implement social distance by allowing a group of people inside the store. They said that they have found the customers gathered at one place avoiding the social distance and seized the market.

Earlier, the officials seized DMart store in LB Nagar and Ratnadeep in Srinagar colony after they failed to enforce social distancing. And the same was repeated with the two supermarkets in Nizamabad. Apna and Parameshwara supermarkets in Shivajinagar of Nizamabad were seized for not maintaining social distance.

The management of supermarket and grocery stores in the state has been instructed to ensure the customers maintaining social distance and provide sanitizers to the customers. Social distancing has been mandatory for the people who come outside from home. There are chances of being infected by the coronavirus from one person to another at the grocery stores where the crowd is high.

Hence, the government directed the supermarket to allow only few customers into the store and ensure that they are practising social distance.