Vikarabad Court Sends 16 Accused in Collector Attack Case to 14-Day Judicial Remand

Highlights

The Vikarabad district court has ordered 16 individuals, accused of assaulting the district collector and other officials in Lagacherla village, to a 14-day judicial remand.

Kodangal: The Vikarabad district court has ordered 16 individuals, accused of assaulting the district collector and other officials in Lagacherla village, to a 14-day judicial remand. The incident occurred during a public hearing concerning land acquisition for a proposed pharma project in Dudyala mandal.

The police presented the accused before First Class Magistrate B. Sri Ram, who issued the remand order. Following the court's decision, the accused were transferred to Parigi Sub Jail. Authorities are continuing investigations and are on the lookout for additional suspects linked to the attack, which has sparked concerns regarding the safety of officials and the law enforcement situation in the area.

