Vikarabad: District Collector Ayesha Masrath Khanam releases Road Safety Week poster

Vikarabad: District Collector Ayesha Masrath Khanam called upon everyone riding two-wheelers to wear helmets for protection in case of road mishaps.

The collector released pamphlets and posters of 31st National Road Safety Week at her camp office on Monday. She said, the number of accidents was increasing with the increase in the number of vehicles. She advised two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and those driving cars to wear seat belts. She directed parents not to allow their children to drive if they were minors. She directed officials concerned to conduct vehicle searches and sensitise people on road safety.

District Road Transport Officer Venkateshwar Reddy, Motor Vehicle Inspector MP Kishore and others were present.

