Vikarabad: Officials, leaders monitor lockdown

Vehicles not allowed from other states; social distancing advocated

Vikarabad: The shutdown continued in the district, restricting nearly all services on Thursday. The streets in the important towns, which were usually busy, remained silent. Shuttered shops, empty roads, closed bus stands indicated the impact of the shutdown.



District Collector Pausumi Basu, along with Rural Inspector Jalandhar Reddy, toured the border villages of Inderched, Mylwar, Nellapalli checkposts and inspected the lockdown. She made it clear that vehicles from neighbouring Karnataka would not be allowed into Telangana State.

Awareness seems to be spreading among the villagers. Already, several villages in the district blocked the ways into their villages. Narsimhulu, sarpanch of Pilaram village sprinkled bleaching power on the roads.

Sarpanch of Chinchalpet village Kale Srinivas, going extra mile, roamed the streets carrying public address system and explained about the lockdown. He warned that action would be taken if anyone form the village flout the regulations.

Donations made to CMRF

One Madhu from Oldgunj donated Rs 1 lakh and Swapna Suresh from Marpalli Patloor village handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 to MLA Dr Anand as contribution to CMRF.

MLA Anand visited several places such as petrol pumps, Rythu Bazaar, government hospital and Mahavir Hospital in the municipal limits on Thursday. He appealed to the people, especially visitors at the crowded places like vegetable market, to wear masks. He directed the owners of the petrol pumps to take steps so that the visitors maintain the social distance.

Besides the MLA, RDO Upendar Reddy, Additional DMHO Jeevraj, Chigullapalli Ramesh, Municipal DEE Venkateshwar and other officials participated in the event.

In Tandur, the lockdown has been going on successfully with the cooperation from all quarters. People completed their tasks like purchasing vegetables, milk etc within the stipulated period. CI Ravikumar oversaw the security. Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy visited the homes of the people who returned from other states and were under self quarantine. He advised them not to come out unless it is an emergency. Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah distributed masks to the people. He explained the efforts that are being taken by the State government and advised them to be stay at home.











