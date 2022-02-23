Vikarabad: Smartphones distributed to Asha workers

Vikarabad: In view of the difficulties encountered during Covid pandemic, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has provided all kinds of facilities by allocating more funds to the medical sector to withstand any situation in the future, said Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The Education Minister along with Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand distributed smartphones to Asha activists on Tuesday in Vikarabad.

Sabitha Indra Reddy stated that CM KCR is working for healthy Telangana. She also said that it s a great thing that Asha activists are standing by and assisting the medical department in effectively combating Covid in the State. Recognising the hard work of the Asha workers during pandemic, CM KCR is providing smartphones to Asha activists, she added.

She further said that KCR has increased the salaries of Asha workers from 3,000 to 9,000. The Asha workers used to receive salaries once in three months. Now, the salary is credited on first of every month, informed MP Ranjith Reddy. TRS senior leaders, TRS activists, government officials were among the others present.