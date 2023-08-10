  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Village development is TS government's motto MLA Badla

Village development is TS governments motto MLA Badla
x
Highlights

The Gadawal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy said that the development of villages is our Telangana state government motto, in Gattu mandal general body meeting.

Gadwal: The Gadawal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy said that the development of villages is our Telangana state government motto, in Gattu mandal general body meeting.

On this occasion the MLA Stated that the Telangana state government has ambitiously provided necessary facilities like farmers platform , Dumping yards, Rural Nature farests, Vaikunta Dhams, tractors, water tankers, and all other infrastructure in rural areas.

He also added that CM KCR is working tirelessly for the Rural development and Farmer's welfare. He urged the Mandal officials to co-ordinate with the district outhorities in the selection of beneficiaries under Dalita Bandhu, Gruhalakshmi schemes.And Complete the selection process as soon as possible.

MPP Vijay, ZP TC Basu Syamala, Vice MPP Sumathi, Hanumanthu and others were participated.

Later he also stated a new ambulance along with the medical department.







Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X