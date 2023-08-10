Village development is TS government's motto MLA Badla

Gadwal: The Gadawal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy said that the development of villages is our Telangana state government motto, in Gattu mandal general body meeting.



On this occasion the MLA Stated that the Telangana state government has ambitiously provided necessary facilities like farmers platform , Dumping yards, Rural Nature farests, Vaikunta Dhams, tractors, water tankers, and all other infrastructure in rural areas.

He also added that CM KCR is working tirelessly for the Rural development and Farmer's welfare. He urged the Mandal officials to co-ordinate with the district outhorities in the selection of beneficiaries under Dalita Bandhu, Gruhalakshmi schemes.And Complete the selection process as soon as possible.

MPP Vijay, ZP TC Basu Syamala, Vice MPP Sumathi, Hanumanthu and others were participated.

Later he also stated a new ambulance along with the medical department.























