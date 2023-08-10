Live
- Panic triggers as Chaddi gang enter Hyderabad
- Congress Party's victory is the cause of BJP's fear: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Watch Little Singham’s birthday celebrations’ promo here
- An Independence Day Pledge: A call to plant 3 million trees for a sustainable future
- India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
Just In
Village development is TS government's motto MLA Badla
The Gadawal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy said that the development of villages is our Telangana state government motto, in Gattu mandal general body meeting.
Gadwal: The Gadawal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy said that the development of villages is our Telangana state government motto, in Gattu mandal general body meeting.
On this occasion the MLA Stated that the Telangana state government has ambitiously provided necessary facilities like farmers platform , Dumping yards, Rural Nature farests, Vaikunta Dhams, tractors, water tankers, and all other infrastructure in rural areas.
He also added that CM KCR is working tirelessly for the Rural development and Farmer's welfare. He urged the Mandal officials to co-ordinate with the district outhorities in the selection of beneficiaries under Dalita Bandhu, Gruhalakshmi schemes.And Complete the selection process as soon as possible.
MPP Vijay, ZP TC Basu Syamala, Vice MPP Sumathi, Hanumanthu and others were participated.
Later he also stated a new ambulance along with the medical department.