Villagers of Pardipuram Protest Illegal Soil Excavation, Seek Gram Panchayat Status; Julekal Faces Drinking Water Crisis

Gadwal: The residents of Pardipuram in Aiza Municipality’s 5th ward have demanded that their area be declared a separate Gram Panchayat. A delegation of villagers submitted a petition to MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy and Alampur MLA Vijayudu, urging immediate action on their long-pending demand.

Villagers alleged that local Congress leaders have illegally secured land pattas in the names of farmers for hilly lands in Pardipuram and are engaging in large-scale excavation and transportation of soil. Those who oppose these activities are allegedly being threatened by the leaders, they said.

Despite repeated complaints to the District Collector, MRO, SI, and other officials, no action has been taken, leaving villagers disappointed. Responding to their appeal, MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy and MLA Vijayudu assured that strict measures would be taken to curb illegal soil transportation and resolve the villagers’ grievances.

Former councilor Sriramulu, along with Ramakrishna Goud, Gangadhar, Shiva Yadav, Naresh, Anjaneyulu Goud, Anjaneyulu, Narsimhulu, and several others participated in the program.

Julekal Villagers Highlight Mission Bhagiratha Drinking Water Crisis

Residents of Julekal village in Waddepally mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal District are facing severe hardships due to irregular supply of drinking water under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. According to villagers, water from the Revulapalli pipeline fills tanks in 8–10 villages before reaching Julekal, resulting in supply only once a week.

They explained that laying an additional one-kilometer pipeline from the Julekal stage to their village would provide a permanent solution to the problem.

A representation was submitted to MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy and MLA Vijayudu, who both responded positively and promised early resolution of the issue.